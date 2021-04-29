AceD Reaches Market Capitalization of $396,609.81 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 106.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $396,609.81 and $6,765.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars.

