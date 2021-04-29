Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Up 3,750.0% in April

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 3,750.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASPCF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,335.69%.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

