Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

