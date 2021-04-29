ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $57.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 502,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $366,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

