ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $57.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.
Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 502,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $366,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
