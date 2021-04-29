Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,430. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 215,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,014,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

