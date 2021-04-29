Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.