Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. The company has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Earnings History for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Comments


