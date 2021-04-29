Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 40.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ADVM opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $994.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

