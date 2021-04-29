Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the March 31st total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTX. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit