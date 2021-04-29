Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the March 31st total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTX. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.