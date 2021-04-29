Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

