Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Earnings History for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit