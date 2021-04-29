Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) PT Lowered to $51.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

