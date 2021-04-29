Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $11.37

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $11.77. Affimed shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 17,121 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. Research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.