Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Aflac has raised its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.