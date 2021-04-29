Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

