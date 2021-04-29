Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 212,000 shares.The stock last traded at $23.33 and had previously closed at $21.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Afya by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Afya by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Afya by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

