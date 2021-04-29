Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,826 shares of company stock worth $7,123,380.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.76. 15,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

