Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.
