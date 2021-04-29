Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

