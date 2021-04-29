Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 2,263,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.