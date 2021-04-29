Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.35

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 218799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.
The company has a market cap of $662.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
