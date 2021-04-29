Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.35

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 218799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $662.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.