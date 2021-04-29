Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

ALRS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 21,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,633. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $34.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

