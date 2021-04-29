Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Shares of ALRS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,748. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $486.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

