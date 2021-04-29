Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALXN opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $168.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Short Selling

Earnings History for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit