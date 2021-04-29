Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALXN opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $168.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

