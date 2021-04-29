Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.57.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $166.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.