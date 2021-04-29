Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AQN opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

