Alien Worlds (TLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $200.89 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $371.21 million and approximately $200.89 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 106.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00290203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.68 or 0.01119353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00725696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.58 or 1.00150293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,151,907,725 coins and its circulating supply is 837,148,193 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

