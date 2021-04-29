Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.
NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $612.69. 11,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $634.46.
In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
