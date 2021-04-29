Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $612.69. 11,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $735.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.54.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

