Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,693. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

