AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.05

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

