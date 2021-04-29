AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.05

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit