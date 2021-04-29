Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

