Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Set at C$48.00 by Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) received a C$48.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.39.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.85. 101,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.58. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$44.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit