Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Set at C$48.00 by Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) received a C$48.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.39.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.85. 101,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.58. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$44.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

