Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Earnings Results

Allison Transmission Announces Earnings Results

Apr 29th, 2021

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,510. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

