Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.19). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLO traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.98. 1,056,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,056. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

