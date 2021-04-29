AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) were up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 2,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.
AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.