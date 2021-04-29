AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) were up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 2,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

