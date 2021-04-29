AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 4.7%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) were up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 2,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit