Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Up 144.5% This Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 144.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003551 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $12.38 million and $17.56 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00281203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.17 or 0.01093646 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.07 or 0.00706236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,789.40 or 1.00201439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

