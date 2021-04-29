Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,050.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,445.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $50.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,430.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,906.78. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

