Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,575.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,394.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $28.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,387.32. 54,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,898.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

