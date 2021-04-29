Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Shares of ALTA stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,108. The firm has a market cap of $792.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

