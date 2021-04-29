Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.