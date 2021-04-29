AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALA. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$22.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

