AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATGFF. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

