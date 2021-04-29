AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Shares of ALA opened at C$22.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$22.68.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

