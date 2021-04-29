Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.89

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.89 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57.75 ($0.75), with a volume of 378470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.63. The company has a market cap of £37.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21.

Get Altitude Group alerts:

In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley purchased 25,000 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,145.54). Insiders have bought a total of 139,000 shares of company stock worth $4,495,000 over the last 90 days.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.