Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE:ACH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 2,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77 and a beta of 1.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

