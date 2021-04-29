AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $55.72 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Synovus Financial comprises approximately 15.5% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $55,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 663.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89,067 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. 8,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

