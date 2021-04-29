AM Investment Strategies LLC Invests $218,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.08. 4,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,782. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

