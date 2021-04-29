AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.69. 377,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,733,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.21.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.