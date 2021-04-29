AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 3,157 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.04.

UPS traded up $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $201.71. 274,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. The company has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $198.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

