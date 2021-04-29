AM Investment Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:TPL traded down $43.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,614.78. 3,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,546.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.13. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,710.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

