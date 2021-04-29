Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is RWM Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,210.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,198.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.